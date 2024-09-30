Rajeeve slams efforts to ‘paint a negative image of State on investment’

Efforts by the Industries department to clear the air of any misgivings about investing in Kerala and improving the atmosphere of doing business in the State are meant to lift the image of Kerala as an investment-friendly State and not to glorify the government and its achievements in the field.

“So, trying to paint a negative picture of the State amid these efforts damages its image,” said Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Monday.

He was inaugurating the 64th State conference of the Kerala State Small Industries Association and celebrations to mark Kerala emerging on top of the States in Ease of Doing Business.

A. Nizarddin, who was re-elected president of the association, and A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, were among those present at the event.