Rajeeve reviews work on CIAL projects

P. Rajeeve, Industries Minister and one of the directors of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), on Monday reviewed the progress of works being undertaken by the airport authority, including the work on the business jet terminal, said a communication here.

The business jet terminal is among the several projects being implemented by the airport administration to augment income, the communication said. The new facilities are coming up at Terminal two, which was formerly the domestic terminal. The area had been vacated after the new terminal was commissioned.

The airport administration plans to establish a business jet terminal, VIP safe house and a transit hotel on 1 lakh sq.ft. of space in Terminal two. The airport authority also plans to establish a five-star hotel and work on the project will be speeded up. The Minister met officials of the airport as well as representatives of the employees.