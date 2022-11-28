Rajeeve expresses surprise over Vizhinjam developments

November 28, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has expressed surprise about the violent protest against the Vizhinjam port project on Sunday and raised the question as to why there was such a protest in the last stages of the project.

He said the government had conceded most of the demands of the people but was taken aback by the developments at this late stage, as the project was being completed.

Mr. Rajeeve said the government had dealt with the situation in a peaceful manner and people’s demands had been considered and accepted. The government was keen to settle all issues through negotiations and it had not adopted the path of confrontation with the people on various issues, he told reporters here on Monday. The government’s approach throughout had also been one of conciliation, he added.

The Minister appreciated the approach taken by the police and said they acted in a restrained manner on Sunday despite the provocations. As a precautionary measure, the police had strengthened vigil and put up high security surveillance at all important points close to the port project site. The police station too came under an attempted siege by the protesters on Sunday and a police vehicle was overturned.