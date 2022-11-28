  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022South Korea vs. Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Kudus, Salisu score for Ghana

Rajeeve expresses surprise over Vizhinjam developments

November 28, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has expressed surprise about the violent protest against the Vizhinjam port project on Sunday and raised the question as to why there was such a protest in the last stages of the project.

He said the government had conceded most of the demands of the people but was taken aback by the developments at this late stage, as the project was being completed.

Mr. Rajeeve said the government had dealt with the situation in a peaceful manner and people’s demands had been considered and accepted. The government was keen to settle all issues through negotiations and it had not adopted the path of confrontation with the people on various issues, he told reporters here on Monday. The government’s approach throughout had also been one of conciliation, he added.

The Minister appreciated the approach taken by the police and said they acted in a restrained manner on Sunday despite the provocations. As a precautionary measure, the police had strengthened vigil and put up high security surveillance at all important points close to the port project site. The police station too came under an attempted siege by the protesters on Sunday and a police vehicle was overturned.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.