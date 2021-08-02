Rajamony appointed professor at Jindal varsity

KOCHI

02 August 2021 22:16 IST

Venu Rajamony, former Ambassador of India to the Netherlands and Press Secretary to President Pranab Mukherjee, has been appointed as Professor of Diplomatic Practice at Jindal Global Law School, O.P. Jindal Global University, Haryana.

He was also the Permanent Representative of India to the Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague, and responsible for India’s relations with the International Court of Justice and the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

Advertising

Advertising