Rajagiri national management fest on October 13, 14

October 11, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Rajagiri College of Social Sciences (RCSS) and Rajagiri Business School (RBS) are hosting the 19th edition of the national management fest, Infloré, on October 13 and 14 at Kakkanad. The fest, envisaged to test the management skills of students, has eight management and eight non-management events spread across two days. The theme for this year’s Infloré is Bellona: ‘Viva España Verde’. Sustainability is also emphasised in Infloré. The campus is decorated with recycled and reused material. Actor Vinay Forrt will be chief guest at the valedictory event.

