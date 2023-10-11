Rajagiri national management fest on October 13, 14

October 11, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Rajagiri College of Social Sciences (RCSS) and Rajagiri Business School (RBS) are hosting the 19th edition of the national management fest, Infloré, on October 13 and 14 at Kakkanad. The fest, envisaged to test the management skills of students, has eight management and eight non-management events spread across two days. The theme for this year’s Infloré is Bellona: ‘Viva España Verde’. Sustainability is also emphasised in Infloré. The campus is decorated with recycled and reused material. Actor Vinay Forrt will be chief guest at the valedictory event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.