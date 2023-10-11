HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajagiri national management fest on October 13, 14

October 11, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Rajagiri College of Social Sciences (RCSS) and Rajagiri Business School (RBS) are hosting the 19th edition of the national management fest, Infloré, on October 13 and 14 at Kakkanad. The fest, envisaged to test the management skills of students, has eight management and eight non-management events spread across two days. The theme for this year’s Infloré is Bellona: ‘Viva España Verde’. Sustainability is also emphasised in Infloré. The campus is decorated with recycled and reused material. Actor Vinay Forrt will be chief guest at the valedictory event.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.