KOCHI

17 March 2021 00:47 IST

Rajagiri College wins A++ rating

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has given A++ rating to the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kalamassery, here. The college has won a Cumulative Grade Point Average Score of 3.83 out of 4 , said Binoy Joseph, Principal, said in a release on Tuesday. The college won the highest rating in the fourth cycle of accreditation.