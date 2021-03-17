Kochi

Rajagiri College wins A++ rating

Rajagiri College

wins A++ rating

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has given A++ rating to the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kalamassery, here. The college has won a Cumulative Grade Point Average Score of 3.83 out of 4 , said Binoy Joseph, Principal, said in a release on Tuesday. The college won the highest rating in the fourth cycle of accreditation.

