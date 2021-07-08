Rajagiri bags project to build ocean visualisation software

The Rajagiri Engineering College in Kakkanad has bagged from the Ministry of Defence a unique project for building an ocean visualisation software.

The project, funded by the Naval Research Board (NRB) and to be carried out in collaboration with the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL- the only laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation in Kerala) located at Thrikkakara, will be carried out using an NRB grant of ₹33.78 lakh.

Titled ‘An interactive, dynamic and scalable Ocean Visualisation Tool’, the project is said to be of use to oceanographers, naval personnel and marine engineers. “It aims to build an ocean visualisation software package that performs scalar and vector visualisation of heterogeneous ocean data, ocean phenomena like waves and ocean current visualisation, interactive visualisation of 2D, 3D and 4D data, and offers a platform for multivariate analysis of diverse ocean data. The high dimensional ocean data is really complex, thus making the task of analysis and visualisation highly challenging. The software package will also aid in the visualisation of data collected by ships and AUVs (autonomous underwater vehicles),” according to Preetha K.G., associate professor in the department of computer science and engineering and one of the investigators of the project. Saritha S, another associate professor, is the co-investigator. Data analytics and visualisation will be used to create a software package that uses high-end algorithms to provide a deeper understanding of the oceans, she said.