Rains hit crops across 350 hectares in Ernakulam

Losses estimated at around ₹4 crore between May 1 and May 19

Over 350 hectares of farms, including paddy, banana, and vegetables, in Ernakulam district have been hit by heavy rains over the past five days. According to reports compiled by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, the losses have been put at around ₹4 crore between May 1 and May 19.

The affected crops include banana (158 hectares), paddy (69 hectares), and vegetables and fruits (30 hectares). The losses in these sectors have been put at ₹2 crore in banana cultivation, over ₹1 crore in paddy, and ₹67 lakh in vegetable cultivation. Sources in the Agriculture department said details would emerge over the coming days.

Meanwhile, pokkali farmers at Kuzhuppally said the heavy downpour had delayed sowing, but it had, in fact, helped drain salt from fields substantially to pave the way for sowing. The early rains, however, had prevented farmers from ploughing fields, which would have helped sowing.

Pokkali rice is cultivated in around 200 hectares under the patronage of Palliyakkal Primary Cooperative Bank, which provides seed money for farming activities, including dairy, poultry, and vegetable cultivation.