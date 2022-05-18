Rains continue to lash Ernakulam

No loss of life or property or instances of flooding of homes in district

People walking in the rain at Marine Drive in Kochi on Wednesday. Indian Meteorological Department has predicted rains and thunderstorms over the State till May 22. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ATTACHMENT

Ernakulam district experienced heavy rains from the early hours of Wednesday with brief spells of very heavy rains in some areas, including the heart of Kochi and Piravom, even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rains and thunderstorms over the State till May 22.

The rainfall intensity varied in different parts of the district, with Aluva recording 22 mm of rain during the day, while the Naval Station in Kochi saw 26.8 mm of rain. Ernakulam South recorded 42 mm of rain, Cochin International Airport received 23.66 mm, Piravom 34 mm, and Perumbavoor saw 30.2 mm of rain.

There were no reports of flooding in Kochi, and the lone shelter camp opened at the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Kadavanthra two days ago was closed on Wednesday. Reports from the 24-hour control rooms at Kanayannur, Kochi, Kothamangalam, Paravoor, and Muvattupuzha said there was no loss of life or property or instances of flooding of homes on Wednesday owing to the rains. The situation looks under control when compared to Monday and Tuesday, sources in the Paravur taluk control room said.

The IMD has also predicted squally conditions off the coast of Kerala in the coming days and warned fishermen not to venture out into the open sea. The prediction is that sea waves can rise up to 3 metres to 3.1 metres off up to 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Chellanam safe

Meanwhile, residents of Chellanam heaved a sigh of relief with the sea continuing to be relatively calm. Though there were a few instances of sea incursion at Cheriyakadavu, Kandakkadavu, and Kattiparambu on Wednesday, no houses were damaged. There were no major incidents, said a resident of the village. He added that the sea was quite calm.

IMD data showed that Kerala as a whole had received 159.3 mm of rain between May 12 and May 18, 2022 compared to the normal level of 47.3 mm. This is a departure of 237%. On a long-term basis, the State received 488.1 mm of rain between March 1 and May 18 this year compared to the normal 242.6 mm of rain. This is a departure of 101%.

At the same time, the district received 248.4 mm of rain between May 12 and May 18 compared to the normal of 60.7 mm, a departure of 309%.