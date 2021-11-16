Rain wrecks children’s bus trip

Kochi

16 November 2021 20:01 IST

Week-long child rights awareness campaign under way

Rain played havoc with Childline Kochi’s child rights awareness campaign programme organised in association with Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Tuesday.

A proposed trip with school children aboard a KSRTC bus, named ‘Aanavandiyil oru Kutty yathra’, had to be called off owing to a heavy spell of shower in the morning. KSRTC had allotted a bus for the purpose.

“We had planned to bring in school students but had to call it off because of heavy rain. Instead, the programme was reduced to distribution of pamphlets on child rights, sweets, and balloons to passengers at South KSRTC depot by our staff,” said Arun Thankachan, Childline district coordinator.

Advertising

Advertising

This was followed by a cleaning campaign at Puthuvype beach with the participation of coastal police, Kudumbashree members, and people’s representatives.

The programmes were part of ‘Childline Se Dosthi Week’, a week-long campaign being organised in association with government and non-government departments as part of the Children’s Day. “The campaign is aimed at checking the rising atrocities against children, game and screen addictions while ensuring their physical and mental well-being. Classes on child rights protection, online photography contest, awareness programmes across the district, flash mobs, child labour eradication programmes, zumba dance, online open house for children, cycle rally for strengthening child rights, ventriloquism shows, etc will be organised as part of the campaign,” said Mr. Thankachan.

The week-long campaign will end on Sunday.