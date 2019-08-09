Rain throws spanner in peddler’s plans

The Ernakulam Excise Special Squad on Thursday arrested a person allegedly in possession of 2.25 kg of ganja near the KSRTC bus station.

The arrested is Bahseer, 37, of Aluva. A fish vendor, Bahseer used it as a cover for his dealings for the last many years, officials said.

According to Excise sources, heavy rain threw a spanner in his plans to sell the contraband. He allegedly stowed away the stuff in underground pits in vacant plots. However, the rain disrupted his storing pattern.

Bahseer’s impatience to sell off the stock at the earliest led to his eventual arrest. A person he approached for selling the stuff passed over information to a member of the Narcotic Top Secret Group headed by Excise Circle Inspector B. Suresh.

Subsequently, a member of the group approached the accused masquerading as a buyer, and he bit the bait. An autorickshaw that Basheer allegedly used for smuggling ganja was also taken into custody.

Excise sleuths claimed that the accused used to conduct his business from a rented house at Thevakkal with school and college students among his clientèle. He allegedly sold ganja in small lots of ₹500 and ₹1,000 after identifying potential clients.

A team led by Special Squad Inspector P. Sreeraj, preventive officer K.R. Ram Prasad, and civil excise officers M.M. Arun Kumar, Rakesh, Vipindas, Sidharthan, and Haridas made the arrest. Basheer was slapped with charges entailing imprisonment up to 10 years.

The Ernakulam Excise Special Squad had made twin seizures in excess of one kg last month when it arrested two youngsters collectively with over 2 kg of ganja in separate incidents. Besides, the Perumbavoor police made a major seizure of nearly 15 kg of ganja from a couple earlier this month.