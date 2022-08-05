Rain situation: Ernakulam still on alert as over 1,300 persons move to 35 relief camps

Floodwater that entered low-lying areas in North Paravur receding slowly

About 1,320 flood-affected people have been shifted to 35 relief camps, mainly in North Paravur, Aluva and Muvattupuzha taluks in Ernakulam district, until Friday evening.

Though the heavy showers took a break, the floodwater that entered low-lying areas in North Paravur taluk, perched between the Chalakudy and Periyar rivers, was receding slowly. About 280 persons from the flood-prone Kozhithuruthu were shifted to the relief camp at Government Lower Primary School at Elanthikkara on Friday morning. The other affected areas included Kunnukara and Chendamangalam.

“Around 180 residents from areas like Kozhithuruthu and Kunnukara were shifted to the camp by Thursday evening. We have opened two more camps at Thuruthipuram and Station Kadavu,” said Rosy Joshy, president of Puthenvelikkara grama panchayat. “The floodwater has not receded, though there was no heavy rain in the morning. People have been moved to safer locations, anticipating that the water levels may go up in the night,” she said.

Chendamangalam grama panchayat president Divya Unnikrishnan said that people in areas such as Mattupuram and Thekkumpuram were affected owing to the flood situation on Thursday. “We have made arrangements to shift them to a camp opened at a hall in Kottayil Kovilakam ward. Nearly 20 persons are now staying in this camp,” she said.

Incessant heavy showers gave way to moderate spells till Friday afternoon. The water levels in the Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers were showing a declining trend in the morning. However, the water level near the Marthandavarma bridge in the Periyar showed a rising trend by 12 noon while the situation was under control near the bridges at Mangalapuzha and Kalady. At 8 p.m., the water level in these three spots showed a declining trend while at Kacherithazham in Muvattupuzha river it was above the danger level.