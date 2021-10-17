Rain situation eases in Ernakulam

Five relief centres operational in district; 95 persons shifted to camps

Kochi heaved a collective sigh of relief following a let-up in the rain situation on Sunday.

Sun shone bright during the first half of the day in Ernakulam even as rain battered other parts of the State. It rained in some areas of the city for a short duration late in the evening. Kochi remained more or less free of flooding this time as flood management efforts proved effective.

There was respite from rain in Aluva, Kanayannur and Kochi taluks till 5 p.m., while Paravur and Kunnathunad taluks received rain for some time during the day.

Water level up

The water level at the Idalamalayar dam shot up to 164.65 metres, while the maximum capacity of the dam is 169 metres.

Since October 1, the district has received 60% excess rain. It rained 390.1 mm against the average of 177.1mm, according to the authorities.

Relief camps

Five flood relief camps are operational in Aluva, Muvattupuzha, Kochi and Kothamangalam taluks. As many as 95 persons have been shifted to the camps, according to the district authorities.

Crop loss was also reported in some parts of the district.