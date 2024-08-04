Rain relents in Ernakulam, water level in rivers subsides

Ernakulam district experienced considerable dry spells of weather on August 4 (Sunday) with brief periods of rain. The water level in rivers flowing through the district subsided with both the Muvattupuzha and the Periyar flowing below the flood warning levels. No rain-related incidents or flooding of homes were reported in the district on Sunday even as the weather predictions have warned of rains on August 5 (Monday).

Places such as Mattancherry and Palluruthy in West Kochi reported rain during the day. Cochin airport station reported 17.6 mm of rain and Cochin International Airport recorded 22.4 mm of rain. Kalamassery experienced 19 mm and Aluva got 20.5 mm of rain on Sunday.

The Idamalayar dam area reported more than 30 mm of rain at 7 a.m. on Sunday. The Periyar river basin water level at different points such as Kalady, Marthandavarma and Mangalappuzha stood well below the flood warning levels.