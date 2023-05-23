‘Rain may play spoilsport in shifting of pipelines along Mullassery canal’

May 23, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Public Works department (PWD) has permitted the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to dig up M.G. Road as part of shifting drinking water and sewer lines along Mullassery canal.

The KWA has initiated steps to furnish a bank guarantee of ₹30,000 as a prerequisite for going ahead with the work as part of efforts to prevent waterlogging with the onset of monsoon.

The Kerala High Court had recently issued a directive that the PWD (Roads wing) should immediately grant clearance to the KWA, and that the latter must complete the work in 10 days and restore the road. “We hope to submit the bank guarantee within two days. The plan is to complete the work as suggested by the High Court by May 31. However, it may be delayed if rain plays spoilsport,” said an official of the KWA Central Circle here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sudha Dileepkumar, councillor representing the Ernakualam Central division, said chances of completing the work before the onset of monsoon were remote. “It may not be possible to restore M.G. Road, which is laid with bituminous macadam bituminous concrete, to its original condition during rain. The inordinate delay in getting sanction from the PWD and the lack of concerted efforts by various departments had delayed the shifting of pipelines,” she alleged.

KWA officials said they planned to execute the road digging work during night hours to avoid traffic snarls on M.G. Road. Digging of the road is also required along its sides as part of laying drinking water pipeline, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT