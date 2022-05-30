Rain may play spoilsport as Thrikkakara votes today

Major fronts worried bad weather may impact voter turnout

Key political fronts are keeping their fingers crossed and hoping that the rain forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on the polling day would not impact the voter turnout in the byelection to the Thrikkakara Assembly seat on Tuesday.

As per the IMD forecast, Ernakulam is among the nine districts that may experience rains on Tuesday. An yellow alert has been declared in the district.

2019 memories

The images of the inundation following heavy showers on the bypoll for Ernakulam Assembly constituency in 2019, resulting in a low voter turnout remain in the minds of the campaign managers. However, they hoped that the unprecedented excitement witnessed during the campaign would continue on the polling day despite the rain threat.

“We hope that the polling percentage would go up in this byelection. Our estimates show that the voter turnout may be around 80%,” said Mohammed Shiyaz, Ernakulam District Congress Committee president. On whether the rain would affect the turnout, he said that arrangements have been made to ensure that all the votes are cast.

C.N. Mohanan, Ernakulam District Secretary of the CPI(M), pegged the possible voter turnout in the range between 80%-85%. "It will go up this time compared to the previous elections," he said indicating that the feverish pitch in the electioneering would reflect in the overall percentage.

“The chances of showers are almost certain as the IMD had already announced the arrival of monsoon in the State. All necessary arrangements are complete to ensure that the votes are cast as per our calculations,” he said.

C.G. Rajagopal, State committee member of the BJP, said that the polling percentage would go up compared to the previous elections, if the weather condition turned favourable. “We also peg the possible turnout between 80-85%,” he said.

Thrikkakara has had an average voter turnout of about 73% since 2011 when it went to the polls for the first time. The highest turnout in the urban constituency was recorded in 2016 (74.71%). In the previous election held in 2021, the turnout was 70.39%.