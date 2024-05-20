Rain lashes Kochi city, suburbs

Spells of moderate rain hit Kochi and several parts of Ernakulam district in the early hours of Monday. The morning hours saw the heaviest spells but normal life continued barring brief periods of flooding of roads on the outskirts of the city. Heavy rain led to flooding of roads near Vyttila and Kundannoor on the outskirts of the city in the morning hours though it did not result in traffic blockades or disruption in the movement of people during the Monday morning rush hour.

The Emergency Help Centre operated by the district administration in the seven taluk offices did not receive any call for help during the day. The help desks were opened in view of an Indian Meteorological department warning of heavy rain in the district on Monday. The district is expected to receive substantial rain up to Thursday, reports said. Ernakulam district, along with Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Kollam, had been issued orange alerts.

According to IMD data, Kochi airport received 14.2 mm of rain, Ernakulam South 18 mm, and Perumbavoor saw 55 mm of rain. Palluruthy received 23 mm of rain, North Paravur 41.5 mm, Neriamangalam near Kothamangalam received 44 mm of rain, Kalamassery 16 mm and Aluva 19 mm of rain during the day. Keerampara in the district received 89 mm and Idamalayar dam area received 34.5 mm of rain.

In the meanwhile, fishermen have been warned against venturing out into the sea considering the rain situation in the coming days. Heavy winds and rough sea conditions will prevail.

The general warning is that over the next five days, there will be thunder showers with wind speeds up to 49 km to 50 km per hour. There is also a prediction of the formation of a low pressure area in the Bengal bay by May 22.

