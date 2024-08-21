Rain, heavy wind lash Kochi city, suburbs

Rain and gusty wind hit some parts of the city and its suburbs in the early hours of Wednesday even as the coastal village of Chellanam saw flooding in the early hours of the day.

A tree fell on the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) campus at Kalamassery near the staff quarters during the spell of gusty winds around 5.30 a.m. The falling tree brought down electrical lines resulting in a brief period of power outage in the area before 7 a.m. The tree was later cleared to restore power supply.

The Weather department had warned of 15 mm rain and surface winds up to 50 kmph in Ernakulam and neighbouring Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

Chellanam witnessed heavy sea incursion and flooding of residential areas between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The most affected areas were between Kannamaly and the Kochi Corporation area of Saudi near Fort Kochi. Residents were affected by sea flooding in the Cheriyakadvu Chapel area. Two houses were damaged near Cheriyakadavu by wind and flooding, said V.T. Sebastian, a resident of Chellanam.

Part of the roof of the municipal shopping complex in Kothamangalam town collapsed in wind in the early hours of Wednesday. None was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the weather report said the southwest monsoon continued to be active over Kerala, and most places in Ernakulam received rain during Wednesday. Piravom received 55.4 mm of rain, while Aluva received 25 mm, and the Naval station in Kochi received 10 mm. Ernakulam south received 21 mm, CIAL area received 33.2 mm, and Perumbavoor 29 mm rain.

