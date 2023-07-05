ADVERTISEMENT

Rain fury: coastal areas in Ernakulam hit hard

July 05, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOCHI

Worsening situation force residents of Veliyathamparambu to stage a blockade of Vypeen-Munambam highway; protest later called off after District Collector agrees to hold discussions with representatives

The Hindu Bureau

There was no let-up in sea ingress in Cheriyakadavu area of Chellanam grama panchayath on Wednesday. The area has an open coastline, as the tetrapod seawall project hasn’t covered the area yet. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Coastal regions including Nayarambalam and Kannamaly continued to face the fury of the sea on the second consecutive day as sea water inundated several houses on Wednesday.

The worsening situation forced the residents of Veliyathamparambu near Nayarambalam to stage a blockade of the Vypeen-Munambam highway in the morning. Hundreds of people, including women and children, demanded immediate steps to check sea water entering their homes. The agitated residents demanded construction of a seawall using tetrapods as carried out along the seven-kilometre stretch between Chellanam fishing harbour and Puthenthode fishing gap.

In Kannamaly, several houses were inundated as sea water incursion made life miserable for families living in the coastal areas. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

They alleged that the repeated promises by the district administration and the government had not turned into reality. The protest was called off after District Collector N.S.K. Umesh agreed to hold discussions with representatives of the people. The district administration agreed to set up geo bags along the affected areas immediately.

The otherwise busy Marine Drive wore a deserted look on Wednesday as heavy rains and strong winds forced people, especially tourists, to stay indoors. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

In Kannamaly, several houses were inundated as sea water incursion made life miserable for the families living in the coastal areas. Women in the area were left in tears as their wells and even toilets were flooded. They refused to move to relief camps and blamed the authorities for not finding a permanent solution to their woes despite several such incidents in the past.

People in the Kannamaly area refused to move to relief camps. They said that the authorities had not found a permanent solution to their woes. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The tribal hamlets of Kuttampuzha were hit after they were cut-off from the main land following the rising water levels in Pooyamkutty river. The chappath (low-lying path) road across the river was submerged for the second consecutive day.

The rising water level in the Periyar river following heavy rains on Wednesday resulted in water entering the Siva Temple on the banks of the river. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The local residents said that people have been stranded in their homes in view of the flood situation. They recalled that their longstanding demand for a bridge across the river is gathering dust.

Women in the Kannamaly area were left in tears as their wells and even toilets were flooded.  | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Trees fell on the road at 12 locations under the fire stations limits of Thrikkakara, Angamaly, Piravom, Thripunithura, and Vypeen. Two persons in a family at Avanamcode near Nedumbassery were injured after a portion of their house caved in during the heavy rains and strong winds in the morning. The Siva Temple in Aluva was flooded following the rise in water levels in the Periyar river. The low-lying areas near Muvattupuzha river were also affected after the water levels went up slightly by afternoon.

