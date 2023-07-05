Rain fury: coastal areas in Ernakulam hit hard

July 05, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOCHI

Coastal regions including Nayarambalam and Kannamaly continued to face the fury of the sea on the second consecutive day as sea water inundated several houses on Wednesday.

The worsening situation forced the residents of Veliyathamparambu near Nayarambalam to stage a blockade of the Vypeen-Munambam highway in the morning. Hundreds of people, including women and children, demanded immediate steps to check sea water entering their homes. The agitated residents demanded construction of a seawall using tetrapods as carried out along the seven-kilometre stretch between Chellanam fishing harbour and Puthenthode fishing gap.

They alleged that the repeated promises by the district administration and the government had not turned into reality. The protest was called off after District Collector N.S.K. Umesh agreed to hold discussions with representatives of the people. The district administration agreed to set up geo bags along the affected areas immediately.

In Kannamaly, several houses were inundated as sea water incursion made life miserable for the families living in the coastal areas. Women in the area were left in tears as their wells and even toilets were flooded. They refused to move to relief camps and blamed the authorities for not finding a permanent solution to their woes despite several such incidents in the past.

The tribal hamlets of Kuttampuzha were hit after they were cut-off from the main land following the rising water levels in Pooyamkutty river. The chappath (low-lying path) road across the river was submerged for the second consecutive day.

The local residents said that people have been stranded in their homes in view of the flood situation. They recalled that their longstanding demand for a bridge across the river is gathering dust.

Trees fell on the road at 12 locations under the fire stations limits of Thrikkakara, Angamaly, Piravom, Thripunithura, and Vypeen. Two persons in a family at Avanamcode near Nedumbassery were injured after a portion of their house caved in during the heavy rains and strong winds in the morning. The Siva Temple in Aluva was flooded following the rise in water levels in the Periyar river. The low-lying areas near Muvattupuzha river were also affected after the water levels went up slightly by afternoon.