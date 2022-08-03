Rain fury abates in Ernakulam

A deserted Ernakulam Boat Jetty on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

August 03, 2022 20:14 IST

766 people still in relief camps in four taluks

Incessant heavy rain subsided as Ernakulam heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday.

Water level in the Periyar river basin started receding in the morning as the Indian Meteorological Department scaled down the red alert for the district to orange alert, indicating rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rain in isolated areas.

Water level in Muvattupuzha river remained above the danger level. The district authorities said that a decision was taken to reduce the release of water through the spillway openings at Malankara dam from 110 cm to 100 cm by 2.40 p.m. to reduce the water level below the flood warning level. The water level was above the danger level of 11.11 m at the gauge station at Kacherithazham in Muvattupuzha river till 6 p.m. The low-lying areas near the Kaliyar river were flooded in the morning as nearly 220 persons were shifted to three relief camps.

An assessment by the district disaster management wing said that the overall situation has improved compared to the situation on Tuesday. “However, we are keeping a close watch on the situation especially in the low-lying regions of Muvattupuzha and Periyar rivers. The relief camps in the regions that continue to reel under the threat of flooding will continue to function till the situation is improved. No casualties were reported from the district. But damage to properties was reported from some of the flood-hit regions even though the impact was not serious.”

As per official estimates, about 766 persons were remaining in 20 camps in Aluva, Paravur, Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha taluks. Besides the three camps opened in Muvattupuzha, Aluva taluk had six camps; North Paravur had nine and Kothamangalam two. The camps at Choornikkara SPW LP School; Muppathadam GHS and Kunnussery Madrasa were closed after people returned to their homes.

Holiday declared

The district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha taluks on August 4. The schools in the district, which are functioning as relief camps, will also remain closed.