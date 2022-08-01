Rain affects normal life in Eranakulam
Many areas in Kochi city, including the MG Road and business hub Menaka Junction were flooded following heavy rains since early hours of Monday.
There has also been traffic disruption due to the flooding.
The entire Ernakulam district has been issued an Orange alert up to August 4 regarding possible heavy rains during the coming days.
The district collector Renu Raj has asked all departments to be on alert on account of the current situation. She has also issued orders to stop all quarrying and mining operations until further orders.
Fishermen have been warned about the current situation and warned not to launch any fishing ventures now.
A communication from the district administration said the water level in Bhoothankettu and Edamalayar reservoirs was not alarming.
Three houses have been damaged in the rains in Kuttampuzha, which is situated on the eastern side of Ernakulam district. But no casuality has been reported.
