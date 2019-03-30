Railways terminates service of contractor

The Railways on Friday terminated the services of a contractor, who was awarded the work to clean tracks and platforms at Ernakulam Junction railway station, on the charge of breaching contract conditions and non-payment of wages to workers.

The termination order was issued by the Chief Medical Superintendent, following complaints. Additional workers of the Health Department of the Railway will be mobilised to clean the premises till a new contractor is entrusted with the work, said a senior Railway official.

Fund misappropriation

There were allegations of misappropriation of funds meant to be paid as wages to workers by health staff. Earlier this month, Kerala State Human Rights Commission Chairman Antony Dominic had directed the Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Railway Manager and the Chief Medical Superintendent to probe this.

Officials said that the focus would now be on mechanised cleaning of stations.