Kochi

Railway passengers to be screened

Passengers who come to Kerala in trains from other States will be strictly monitored by the district administration, it was decided at a review meeting held here on Monday, chaired by Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar.

This comes in the wake of the New Delhi-Kerala train arriving in Kerala on Wednesday being allotted stops at Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram. Passengers will have to undergo health screening, following which they will be taken to their houses in nearby districts.

Taxi cars and KSRTC buses will be arranged for their transport.

Counselling

Counselling will be given to people who returned from abroad, if need be.

Currently, 3,600 people can be accommodated in 26 monitoring centres in the district. Essential goods would be made available free of cost to people in quarantine in houses, said the Minister.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 10:57:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/railway-passengers-to-be-screened/article31568713.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY