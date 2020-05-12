Railway passengers to be screened

Passengers who come to Kerala in trains from other States will be strictly monitored by the district administration, it was decided at a review meeting held here on Monday, chaired by Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar.

This comes in the wake of the New Delhi-Kerala train arriving in Kerala on Wednesday being allotted stops at Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram. Passengers will have to undergo health screening, following which they will be taken to their houses in nearby districts.

Taxi cars and KSRTC buses will be arranged for their transport.

Counselling

Counselling will be given to people who returned from abroad, if need be.

Currently, 3,600 people can be accommodated in 26 monitoring centres in the district. Essential goods would be made available free of cost to people in quarantine in houses, said the Minister.