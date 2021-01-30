Railway okays Vaduthala bridge alignment

30 January 2021 00:19 IST

The Railway has accepted the revised alignment of the Vaduthala overbridge, Hibi Eden, MP, said.

The project had failed to take off despite funds being earmarked in the 2016-17 budget. Mr. Eden and T.J. Vinod, MLA, made efforts to overcome issues facing the project for which ₹47.50 crore was expected from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

“The Railway suggested a few revisions in the detailed project report submitted by RBDCK [Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala], in view of the need to augment tracks. Subsequently, I convened a meeting of Railway and RBDCK officials in December 2020, wherein a revised project was finalised and submitted to the Railway. The bridge, which was a long-pending demand of residents of Pachalam, Vaduthala, and Chittoor, can be built if around an acre is acquired. It is also critical to ensure optimal use of the Pachalam bridge,” Mr. Eden said.

Advertising

Advertising