Rail track to be high security corridor

Jaywalking across railway tracks on the stretch between Ernakulam Junction and Town stations is set to become a thing of the past with the Southern Railway gearing up to turn the 2.5-km stretch into a high security corridor with boundary walls and overhead barbed fencing.

A preliminary survey was conducted in connection with the project, which is in the nascent stage. Initial estimates peg the cost of putting up boundary walls and overhead fencing along the stretch at around ₹8.40 crore.

The railway track between Junction and Town stations passing along the KSRTC bus stand has been identified as a very-vulnerable stretch owing to jaywalkers and anti-social elements. “The fortification will make the tracks along the entire stretch out of bounds to unauthorised trespassers,” said a senior official.

The project is being undertaken as part of the station security plan (SSP) envisaged for elevating the security apparatus in select railway stations across the country along the high security model adopted in airports. “A total of 202 important railway stations in the country was identified for enhanced security under the Integrated Security System whereby round-the-clock CCTV coverage of the railway station premises and luggage and parcel scanners were introduced. Ernakulam Junction and Thiruvananthapuram Central railway stations under the Thiruvananthapuram railway division were selected under the programme. SSP was the next phase of the programme,” the official said.

The overall objective of SSP is to enhance the security of passengers and railway assets primarily by sealing off unauthorised entry and exit points. It also blends with the motto of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Railways to reduce death on tracks.

Recently, Arul Jyothi, DIG, RPF, Southern Railway, had inspected the Ernakulam Town railway station in the wake of widespread complaints about unauthorised entry and exit points. The security initiatives are being regularly monitored by Birendra Kumar, IG, RPF, Southern Railway.