Raids unearth rampant corruption in civic bodies

Officials illegally granting building permits and building numbers

Officials illegally granting building permits and building numbers

Rampant corruption and irregularities were detected in the flash raids conducted by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) under the code name Operation True House in six Corporations and 53 municipalities across the State since Friday.

Raids were held simultaneously across all 59 offices in the wake of a tip-off that some officials were illegally granting building permits and building numbers to even constructions built in violation of Building Rules after receiving bribes.

A doctor’s building complex at Vanchiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits was found to have been issued building permit without field verification and that building numbers were granted to even incomplete buildings.

In Karunagapally and Kottakkal municipalities, unauthorised use of user IDs and passwords meant for assistant engineers and overseers under the Intelligent Building Permit Management System by contract staff and other employees was detected.

“Comprehensive examinations, including field visits, will be conducted in cases where building permits and building numbers were found to have been issued by misusing the user IDs and passwords,” said Manoj Abraham, Director, VACB.

In Pathanamthitta municipality, rooms in a bar hotel were found to have been issued different numbers thus reducing the total floor area leading to considerable loss to the exchequer. However, a single licence had been issued against all those numbers.

The government suffered a loss of ₹80 lakh by way of granting illegal tax relief to 10 commercial complexes in Kannur Corporation, while ₹25 lakh collected towards building permit application fee was not deposited in treasury on time at Ettumanur municipality.

A four-storeyed commercial complex in Changanassery with 369 sq m built-up area was found to be functioning by paying tax for just 100 sq m. Illegal renovation of a building done in violation of Building Rules, near Shakthan bus stand, in Thrissur Corporation was found to have been regularised and given building number after its completion. About 139 illegal constructions were detected in Punalur municipality.

Illegal constructions, both houses and commercial complexes, by reclaiming wetlands were detected at the Ramanattukara, Kottakkal, Palakkad, Kottarakara, and Neyyattinkara municipalities.

In Mannarkad municipality, occupancy certificate and building number were found to have been issued to a commercial building despite exceeding the permissible construction by 3,000 sq m. Applications for building permits were found to be deliberately delayed in Kottayam municipality. Over 1,400 files were found without any action being taken in Kollam Corporation.

The VACB units from across the State participated in the raids conducted by a team led by H. Venkitesh, IGP, VACB.