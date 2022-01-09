Raids at quarries unearth tax evasion of ₹200 crore, benami deals

KOCHI

Four sites in Ernakulam, Kottayam come under IT officials’ scrutiny

A raid conducted by the Income Tax authorities at four stone quarries in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts have detected tax evasion of over ₹200 crore besides the recovery of unaccounted money.

The raids were conducted at quarries at Thiruvaniyoor, Muvattupuzha, Nedumkunnam, and Thannikode over the past three days. Raids were also conducted at the houses of the quarry owners.

The raids unearthed irregularities, including benami transactions. The raiding team had a tough time as attempts were made to destroy evidence at more than one place. Unaccounted money over of ₹2 crore was also seized.

In one case, workers threw away into the bushes a pen drive purportedly containing evidence, while in another instance, an attempt was made to bury the account details in a toilet.

While political links are being reported in connection with the quarried raided, IT authorities shot it down.