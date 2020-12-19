Kochi

Rahul greets rank holder on Migrant Day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday offered his best wishes to Payal Kumari, a Bihar native living in Kochi, who won the first rank in Archaeology from Mahatma Gandhi University, on the occasion of International Migrant Day.

He tweeted that her achievement was very colourful, especially at a time when the migrant workers were seen as second class citizens.

