Rahul Gandhi’s decision a boost for Congress in south India

KOCHI

02 April 2019 01:06 IST

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy said here on Monday that Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest the Lok Sabha election from Wayanad constituency would boost the poll prospects of the party in south India.

“The Congress will win all the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala with the decision of the Congress president to contest from Wayanad. It has enthused party workers in a big way,” he told mediapersons here.

Mr. Chandy said Mr. Gandhi had a special affinity for Kerala. Asked whether he would retain Wayanad if he won both seats, the former Chief Minister said Mr. Gandhi would decide which seat should be retained. Mr. Chandy said the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee would decide on the constituencies where Mr. Gandhi would campaign in Kerala.

