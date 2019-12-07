Kochi

Rahul Gandhi to join BPCL protest

more-in

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive here on Friday to express solidarity with the ongoing agitation against the Centre’s decision on disinvestment of BPCL.

He is expected to speak at BPCL’s Ambalamugal unit in the evening. UDF convenor Benny Behanan, MP, said Mr. Gandhi’s visit would provide an impetus to the agitation and also take it to the national level. The slogan will thus become ‘Save BPCL, Save India’ since BPCL, which has assets worth ₹8 lakh crore, is being “sold” for a pittance. The Centre is selling off profit-making public sector units like BPCL even though the RBI had handed over ₹1.75 lakh crore, he added.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal will be present at the Ambalamugal meeting.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2019 2:07:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/rahul-gandhi-to-join-bpcl-protest/article30226333.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY