Rahul Gandhi to join BPCL protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive here on Friday to express solidarity with the ongoing agitation against the Centre’s decision on disinvestment of BPCL.
He is expected to speak at BPCL’s Ambalamugal unit in the evening. UDF convenor Benny Behanan, MP, said Mr. Gandhi’s visit would provide an impetus to the agitation and also take it to the national level. The slogan will thus become ‘Save BPCL, Save India’ since BPCL, which has assets worth ₹8 lakh crore, is being “sold” for a pittance. The Centre is selling off profit-making public sector units like BPCL even though the RBI had handed over ₹1.75 lakh crore, he added.
Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal will be present at the Ambalamugal meeting.
