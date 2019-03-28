Rahul Gandhi leaves parody song writer in a fix

The candidature in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency has created confusion not just among the Congress rank and file, it seems.

Abdul Khadar Kakkanad, who has made his name as a political parody song writer, roped in by the party is also in a dilemma — whether to pen a song for Rahul Gandhi or T. Siddique.

Mr. Khadar had already written a song for Mr. Siddique when reports came in that Mr. Gandhi will replace him. So, a reception song for Mr. Gandhi along the tune of an acclaimed Mappila song was penned and composed in a jiffy. “Now I have asked them to first reach a decision,” said Mr. Khadar.

Apart from that minor hiccup, things have taken off quite nicely for Mr. Khadar who made his niche by coming up with a parody pillorying the incumbent Chief Minister E.K. Nayanar in a bypoll in the ’90s. But that has not in anyway coloured his political affiliations, as his clientèle during successive elections comprised UDF, LDF and BJP candidates, which is the case in this election as well.

Mr. Khadar has already committed songs for UDF candidates Benny Behanan, Shanimol Usman, Rajmohan Unnithan and LDF candidates Innocent and P. Rajeev with much more work in the pipeline.

“This time, the biggest demand is for the parody of the Tamil hit number ‘Rowdy Baby...’ from Mari-2 with both the UDF and the LDF asking for it. Sometimes multiple candidates in the same constituency demand parody of the same song as has happened this time in the Chalakudy constituency where both the UDF and LDF candidates have sought the parody of the song ‘Manikya Malaraaya...’ from the movie Oru Adaar Love. Writing multiple lyrics for the same song is both fun and a challenge at the same,” said Mr. Khadar.

But not all are after the latest chart busters. For instance, Mr. Rajeev has sought parodies of hit songs from the ’90s and ’80s like ‘Raamayana Kaatte...’ from the movie Abhimanyu and ‘Karakaanakadalala Mele...’ from Nadodikattu. There is also great demand for the folk songs popularised by the late actor-singer Kalabhavan Mani.

On an average candidates seek 6-8 songs while more songs are demanded during the later stages of electioneering.

Thanks to the delay in publishing the candidate list, so far not many NDA candidates have approached Mr. Khadar, who remains confident that it will change sooner rather than later.