Ragging: HC stays suspension of two students

March 25, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday stayed the order of the Dean, College of Veterinary and Animal Science, Pookode, Wayanad suspending two students in connection with an alleged ragging incident that happened a year ago. The court passed the stay order on a writ petition filed by Amresh Bali and Ajith Aravindakshan, fourth year students of the college.. According to them, the order rusticating them from the college was passed in connection with an alleged incident that happened a year ago on the same day when the students involved in the ragging and murder of Siddharth were suspended.

There was no complaint or any other evidence to prove their involvement in the alleged incident. The suspension order said that the ragging was committed outside the college premises. They also pointed out that no complaint was made before the Anti-ragging Committee. Besides, the alleged victim in the incident had filed petitions before the Vice-Chancellor and Chancellor saying that no such incident had taken place.

The petitioner alleged that the suspension order was issued to belittle the inquiry and the investigation being conducted into the death of Siddharth that had created a hue and cry in the State. The order was based on non-existent incident. Therefore, the suspension order was illegal and arbitrary.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.