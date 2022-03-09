Ragging case: Kerala High Court asks accused students to do social service

Court quashes case against five engineering students

The Kerala High Court has directed five engineering students accused of ragging their juniors to undertake social service while quashing the ragging case registered against them.

Justice K. Haripal asked the students of TKM Engineering College, Kollam, to undertake the social service preferably in the General Hospital, Kollam, before exonerating them from the case.

The court directed them to appear before the Secretary of the Kollam District Legal Services Authority on March 21 for being assigned appropriate social service activities.

The court ordered the Secretary to see that the petitioners were assigned social service, in consultation with the Superintendent of the General Hospital, for two weeks and at least eight hours a day.

The court issued the order recently while disposing of a petition filed by M.S. Harikrishnan, M. Sahal Muhammed, Abhishek Anantharaman, Nabhan Anees and Aswin Manohar. According to the petition, the proceedings against them could be quashed as they had settled the case.

Certificate

The court made it clear that exoneration would take effect only after the production of a certificate on satisfactory completion of social services from the District Legal Services Authority before the station house officer of the Kilikolloor police station.

The prosecution had alleged that the accused persons had abused their juniors, treated cruelly and manhandled them.