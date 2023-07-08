Radhamani Pillai to be UDF candidate in Thrikkakara municipal chairperson election

July 08, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The ‘I’ faction in Congress in the Thrikkakara Municipality seems to have resigned to the reality of Radhamani Pillai of the ‘A’ faction getting fielded as the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the election to the chairperson’s post to be held on July 15.

Ajitha Thankappan of the ‘I’ faction had resigned as chairperson last Monday in compliance with a post-election agreement mediated by the District Congress Committee (DCC) to make way for Ms. Pillai for the rest of the term. However, Ms. Thankappan and about 10 councillors raised stiff opposition to the selection of Ms. Pillai as the successor, who they accused of having hobnobbed with the opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) and created trouble for UDF governance in the last two-and-half-years.

While the DCC initially insisted that the post-election agreement be complied with unconditionally, it did convene a Parliamentary party meeting to give the disgruntled councillors a hearing. The DCC even agreed to deliberate the difference of opinion at a leadership meet before finalising the candidate for the chairperson’s election. However, the ‘I’ has now accepted the candidature of Ms. Pillai as a fait accompli.

“It is more or less certain that she [Ms. Pillai] will be the UDF candidate. But we are happy that we could at least bring the matter to the notice of the KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee). None should be under the impression that they could undermine their own party’s governance and then get on the saddle unopposed,” a senior ‘I’ group leader said in a veiled barb at Ms. Pillai.

DCC sources also confirmed that the candidature of Ms. Pillai remains a foregone conclusion and that it will be ratified by the leadership. For, it is feared that violating the agreement in one local body would trigger similar demands where such agreements for split terms were in place.

The LDF, which had aimed at the UDF off the shoulders of four independent councillors who had switched sides following the resignation of Ms. Thankappan had been left with egg on its face after the independents made a volte-face and returned to UDF in a matter of days. However, the opposition will contest the chairperson’s election by fielding K.N. Jayakumari of CPI (M).

The UDF remains reasonably convinced that there would no more nasty surprises and that the voting would follow the expected pattern. As it is, in the 43-member council, the UDF has the backing of 25 against 18 of the LDF.

