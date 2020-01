KOCHI

02 April 2019 01:52 IST

The Nedumbassery police on Monday recorded the arrest of A.N. Radhkrishnan, BJP leader and National Democratic Front (NDA) candidate in the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency.

He was later granted bail. The arrest was made in connection with a case in which activist Trupti Desai was blockaded in Kochi while she was on her way to the Sabarimala temple.

