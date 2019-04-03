Radhakrishnan files papers

A.N. Radhakrishnan, who is contesting from the Chalakudy Lok Sabha seat as the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party, filed his nomination papers on Tuesday.

O. Rajagopal, MLA, and senior party leaders accompanied him to the the District Collectorate at Kakkanad where he submitted the nomination papers before K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla, District Collector.

According to his affidavit, his moveable assets were valued at ₹10.88 lakh while those of his wife at ₹7.79 lakh. Immovable assets have been valued at ₹10 lakh and ₹1.2 crore for him and his wife respectively.