Kochi

Radhakrishnan files papers

more-in

A.N. Radhakrishnan, who is contesting from the Chalakudy Lok Sabha seat as the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party, filed his nomination papers on Tuesday.

O. Rajagopal, MLA, and senior party leaders accompanied him to the the District Collectorate at Kakkanad where he submitted the nomination papers before K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla, District Collector.

According to his affidavit, his moveable assets were valued at ₹10.88 lakh while those of his wife at ₹7.79 lakh. Immovable assets have been valued at ₹10 lakh and ₹1.2 crore for him and his wife respectively.

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2019 2:37:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/radhakrishnan-files-papers/article26715260.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story