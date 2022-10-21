Rabies has claimed 29 lives in a year

Stray dogs have bitten 2.99 lakh people between August 1, 2021 and September 10, 2002

Rabies has claimed 29 lives while nearly three lakh persons have come under the attack of stray dogs across the State in a year, a Right to Information (RTI) petition reveals.

The Kakkanad-based RTI activist Raju Vazhakkala had filed the petition seeking to know the number of fatalities owing to rabies, including from stray dog bites, between August 1, 2021, and September 10, 2022.

The petition also demanded districtwise split of fatalities and the number of people who had come under the attack of stray dogs during the period. As per the response from the office of the health director, all districts except Ernakulam and Wayanad have reported fatalities owing to rabies during the period.

Thiruvananthapuram district topped the list with seven victims followed by Palakkad and Thrissur districts with four casualties each. Rabies has claimed three lives in Kozhikode district, two each in Kollam, Kannur, and Pathanamthitta districts. One casualty each has been reported from Alappuzha, Idukki, and Kasaragod districts.

Stray dogs have bitten 2,99,966 people across the State during the period.

The Health department said that there was no separate financial aid for the victims. However, there was the Supreme Court-appointed Justice S. Siri Jagan committee for the payment of compensation to the victims of stray dog attacks through which they could apply and be estimated for the compensation. Arrangements were in place to pay the compensation through local bodies though the compensation varied according to circumstances, said the Health department in its response.

However, the reply to the RTI application was silent on five questions related to Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. The Local Self-Government department also said that response to the queries was not available.

Among other things, the applicant had sought to know about the yearly allocation, if any, from the Central government for ABC programmes and its utilisation by the State government. “Going by this, there is no assistance for ABC programmes from the Union government as claimed by the BJP,” said Mr. Vazhakkala.