Quotation gang arrested

07 March 2020 00:40 IST

A potential contract killing was averted after the Munambam police on Thursday raided a homestay along the beach and arrested an eight-member gang, including seven from Tamil Nadu, who were allegedly engaged by an Aluva-based goonda to settle scores with his local rival.

The arrested were identified as T. Yesu, 37, of Valliyoor; Bennin, 20, of Parvathypuram in Kanyakumari; Ramasamy, 36, of Nagercoil; Vinod, 25, of Chengalpet in Chennai; Remesh, 31, of Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu’ Arul Ananthan, 36, of Thoothukudy; R. Prabhu, 27, of Thoothukudy; and Habeeb, 24, of Munambam.

The gang was arrested on Thursday around 6.40 p.m. following a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

When the police team swooped down on the homestay, the gang was huddled inside their room. A few weapons, including two swords and an iron rod beside some liquor bottles, were also recovered from a car parked outside the homestay.

On interrogation, they reportedly confessed to staying at the resort for the past five days after being contracted for ₹3 lakh by an Aluva-based goonda to finish off his rival. They had been carrying out a recce of the routine of their potential target for the past few days and had planned to attack him once they had full information about his movements.

According to sources, the goonda who had hired the gang was under the impression that his rival was behind the attack targeting him in Aluva last month in which his friend was injured. So, to settle the scores in the long drawn out rivalry, he had hired the gang and paid for their food and accommodation at Munambam. It is learnt that the lone Malayali in the hired gang was his relative entrusted with the job of guiding the gang to the potential target. The police have reportedly arraigned in the goonda as the ninth accused in the case.

Most of the gang members from Tamil Nadu have multiple cases, including for murder, attempt to murder, assault, dacoity, extortion, against their names in various police stations. The accused were produced before the court and remanded.

A team led by Munambam inspector A.A. Ashraf, sub inspector Rajeev, assistant sub inspectors Manoj and Gireesh; civil police officers Abhilash, Laneesh and Rajesh made the arrest.