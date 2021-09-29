Quota for inmates of children’s homes in MGU’s colleges

KOCHI

29 September 2021 01:35 IST

Proposal for providing weightage of 15 marks for SPCs okayed

Mahatma Gandhi University has reserved one seat in its affiliated colleges for inmates of children’s homes and institutions functioning under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The decision was taken on the basis of a Government Order issued in 2012 that permitted one seat in each government and aided college for the undergraduate programmes.

The varsity has now implemented the order by reserving one seat in each college for the inmates of children’s home and similar institutions.

Senior university officials said that the move would help the aspirants in such care centres secure admission in the affiliated colleges. The one seat in each college reserved for such students will be over and above the sanctioned strength.

The varsity hopes that the decision would ensure inclusivity of orphaned students and those lodged in child care homes in the higher education sector.

Only one student had availed of the quota for the undergraduate courses in the new academic year, as per the latest official estimates.

The varsity has also ratified a proposal to provide a weightage of 15 marks for aspirants, who had undergone training as Student Police Cadet in their Plus Two programme, while applying for its undergraduate courses. Those having NSS/NCC certificates have been receiving the grace marks while calculating the index marks for admission.

A committee was asked to submit its recommendations on whether students having the certificate of Student Police Cadet could be given weightage of 15 marks similar to the benefit extended to those having NSS/NCC certificate.

It had okayed the proposal and placed it before the authorities for approval.

The decision will be applicable for admissions to the undergraduate programmes from the 2021-22 academic year.

An analysis of the admission data in the new academic year had found that despite scoring higher marks in the qualifying examination meritorious students, who did not have any such certificates, were losing out to aspirants enjoying the grace marks.