Questions raised over safe meat production after closure of abattoir

Uncertainty over production of safe-to-consume meat continues in the city following the closure of the abattoir at Kaloor even as the Kochi Corporation is looking for alternative options.

Legal production of meat in the city came to a halt with the civic administration closing down the abattoir at Kaloor last week. The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) had repeatedly asked the Corporation to close down the unit, which was being operated in violation of pollution control norms. There were complaints that blood of slaughtered animals was being pumped into the Thevara-Perandoor canal. Besides, there were complaints of illegal dumping of waste.

“The Corporation cannot allow the operation of the unit in violation of PCB norms. The civic body will not entertain any such measures,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

“There have been complaints about the operation of the unit. Any new facility will be allowed to operate only in consonance with PCB guidelines,” he added.

The twin options of using the facility of Meat Products of India at Koothattukulam for meat production and making interim facilities operational at Kaloor in tune with PCB specifications are before the civic body. A decision can be taken only in consultation with stakeholders, the Mayor said.

Meanwhile, T.K. Ashraf, chairman of the Health Standing Committee of the Corporation, has sought a report from health officials on the reported instances of illegal slaughter in the city in the wake of the closure of the Kaloor unit.

Mr. Ashraf, who visited the facility at Koothattukulam on Wednesday, said issues involved in transporting meat from Koothattukulam to Kochi city also needed to be sorted out.