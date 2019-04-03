Quenching thirst of winged beauties

The rising mercury seems to have awakened the city folks’ love for birds going by the many campaigns gathering momentum to quench the thirst of the winged beauties during the summer, which is turning out to be unbearably hot.

And the organisers are effectively using social media to widen the reach of their campaigns. One such campaign, the #BirdBathChallenge organised by Progressive Techies, a combine of IT employees, is set to get under way. Premchand Reghuvaran, an ardent birder amongst techies, will inaugurate the campaign outside the building Vismaya on Infopark campus on Wednesday at 4.30 p.m. “The campaign is meant as a reminder to spare a thought for the suffering animals and birds around us during this scorching summer even as we find comfort inside air-conditioned rooms sipping our ice cold drinks,” said Anish Panthalani, State president of Progressive Techies.

The aim of the challenge is to place bowls filled with water called bird baths outside homes and workplaces, which will serve as a thirst quenching and refreshing station for birds. Participants will have to do it themselves, post an image on social media with the tag #BirdBathChallenge and challenge five friends.

Another similar campaign by the name Bulbul Bowls, inaugurated by District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla last month, has already organised four events by now.

Powered by a band of volunteers, including retired government servants and youngsters who had initially come together during the flood relief activities last August, the campaign involves distributing small earthen bowls for serving water to birds.

“Our target is to distribute around 5,000 bowls by the end of the summer,” said Latha Anand, a retired government servant. The organisers are also running a Facebook page by the same name.