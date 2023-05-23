Queen’s Walkway in Kochi to become first free Wi-Fi street in State

May 23, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Queen’s Walkway is set to turn the first free Wi-Fi street in the State.

The project is being implemented using ₹31.86 lakh allocated from the MP fund of Hibi Eden. Shashi Tharoor, MP, will inaugurate the project on May 25 at 6 p.m.

The Wi-Fi facility would be made available for free along the 1.80-kilometre stretch of the Goshree-Chathiyath Road. BSNL has arranged Internet leased line circuit that facilitates a speed of 50 mbps. This would be faster than individual Internet connections, the BSNL authorities said.

Nine poles with 18 access points have been erected along the walkway for the purpose. Around 75 persons would be able to access quality Wi-Fi from one access point at a time. The free access to an individual would be limited to 30 minutes at a speed of 5 mbps in a day.

A decision on whether to increase the free access limits would be taken based on the usage pattern. Access would be through OTP-based registration. Funds had been allocated to BSNL for operation and maintenance of Wi-Fi service for three years, said Mr. Eden.

The common restroom on the walkway would also be inaugurated on the same day. This has been set up in a container using the corporate social responsibility fund of Cochin Shipyard Limited. It was set up jointly by Credai Clean City Movement and Better Kochi Response Group. Separate rest rooms have been set up for different genders.

Queen’s Walkway was set up in 2015 during Mr. Eden’s stint as Ernakulam MLA.