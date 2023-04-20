Quarry owners oppose recommendation to fix safety distance at 150 metres

April 20, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KOCHI

Associations of quarry and crusher units have opposed the recommendation by a joint committee appointed by the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in New Delhi to fix 150 metres as the safety distance between stone quarries and residential or inhabited areas.

Owners of quarries and crusher units have demanded that the existing norm of 50 metres of safety distance be continued instead of the 150 metres proposed by the committee as it was not practical. In its objection filed before the tribunal, the Small Scale Quarry and Crusher Association claimed that the current safety distance of 50 metres was sufficient as it complied with the standards prescribed by the Directorate-General Of Mines Safety.

The results of ground vibration following tests conducted by the joint committee in nine quarries were within the permissible levels. The association representatives claimed that the noise levels recorded at four quarries at a distance of 100 metres was higher than those recorded at 50 metres during mining operations. This seems illogical, and hence the results seem to be inaccurate, they said.

The association said in its submission that the existing norm of 50 metres was sufficient while considering the mining zone as industrial area/zone based on noise level observations. Blasting studies by the committee were held at a much higher level of intensity of worst-case scenario blasting, and hence it need not be reflective of the standard practices used by mine owners in the State, it said. The association has also filed a similar objection before the tribunal.