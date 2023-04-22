Quarry owners across Kerala threaten to intensify protest

April 22, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

Owners of stone quarries and crusher units, now into the seventh day of an indefinite strike, have threatened to intensify protest action if their demand listed out in a recent appeal to the government is not met. The prime demand of the quarry and crusher owners is that they should be given sufficient time to adhere to new norms set by the government.

The Kerala Quarry and Crusher Coordination Committee, representing six organisations in the sector across the State, will hold a protest in front of all district headquarters till April 30. It would be followed by a protest march to the State Secretariat and sit-in on May 3, said M.K. Babu, convenor of the coordination committee, here at a press conference on Saturday.

He denied allegations that the strike was meant to prepare the ground for increasing the price of materials from quarries and crusher units. Royalty increase, he said, was not a bone of contention with the government.

The quarry and crusher units plan to seek the support of community of traders, including Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, to intensify protest action. Mr. Babu claimed that the closure of quarries had slowed down business for the trading community.

It is estimated that there are around 650 stone quarries and 1,200 crusher units in the State. Around two lakh people directly or indirectly depend on the sector. If the State quarries and crusher units produce enough materials, it will be possible to prevent any further price rise. It is because of this consideration that the quarry and crusher owners opposed the rules coming into effect from April 1. The strike was for the people and “we do not want to lock horns with the government”, said Mr. Babu.

If the quarry owners are unable to continue their business, they will approach the court. If the government wants to cancel the licences, it has the power to do so. “If the rules are fair and equitable, we will follow them and if they are unfair we will be forced to oppose them,” he added.