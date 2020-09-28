Quarry operator arrested

The Kalady police on Sunday arrested the operator of a quarry at Malayatoor, who had been absconding since the explosives kept at the building where workers stayed went off earlier this week, resulting in the death of two persons.

A special police team constituted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik arrested Benny Puthen from Bengaluru. The quarry manager and the person who used to transport explosives had been arrested earlier.

Throwing caution to the wind, a total of 1,500 detonators and 350 gelatin sticks were illegally stored in the building.

Missing man found

A Muppathadam native who had gone missing since Friday was taken into custody from Kottayam on Sunday. Based on his statement, the police said he was debt-ridden and had kept his clothes and other items near the Periyar to mislead people. The police had deployed scuba teams on the premise that he might have drowned. He was traced to Kottayam after he made a phone call to his wife.

Madrassa teacher arrested

A 41-year-old Madrassa teacher was arrested by the Aluva police on the charge of sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy. The arrested is a native of Ambazhakodu, Mannarkad. He was remanded in judicial custody.