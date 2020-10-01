Quarry flouted explosives storage norms

A day after the District Collector cancelled the licence of a quarry at Ellithodu near Malayattoor after a blast in a building storing gelatine sticks killed two migrant workers, the Ernakulam rural police on Wednesday submitted a preliminary report that almost reaffirmed that decision. The report prima facie found that the quarry was operated in violation of the licence conditions and more than the permissible limit of explosives were stored in the building concerned. K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), submitted the report to the District Collector and the explosives controller.
Instead of storing the explosives in a dedicated storeroom, they were kept in the building in violation of the norms. The migrant workers were also illegally accommodated in the building leading to their death in the explosion. “Police have so far arrested seven accused and further probe is under way. Separate teams of police are inspecting quarries in the district with special focus on licence conditions, storage of explosives and the state of labourers,” said Mr. Karthik. The final report will be submitted once the probe is wrapped up.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath